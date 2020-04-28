Author and Mentor, Chiquita Estavan, launches a new book titled “From Pain to Purpose,” a guide to help young women regain their confidence and discover their passion

Chiquita Estavan has again reiterated her goal of empowering youth by using her talent, as she recently released a book titled “From Pain to Purpose.” The self-help guide is targeted towards young women, providing them with simple yet effective tips on how to regain their confidence, become empowered, and discover their passion.

Women’s empowerment remains a major topic of discussion across several fronts, with issues bordering on the vulnerability of the feminine gender further bringing the subject to bear. Over the years, several solutions and guides have been developed by different people to inspire women, especially youth, to overcome challenges and live their dreams. Unfortunately, many of such solutions are abstract and seemingly impracticable. This is where Chiquita Estavan, MA has been of immense help over the years by digging into her personal life and years of experience to guide youth through the process of self-empowerment. “From Pain to Purpose” further substantiates this claim as she looks to once again help young women in different parts of the globe to live their dreams regardless of the obstacles life throws at them.

Published by iWriteBooks Publishing, “From Pain to Purpose” takes readers on a somewhat spiritual ride, looking at how God directs the steps of everyone and his superiority over all things. The book talks about how God turns things around in a split second by changing difficulties into blessings.

The author pours out her 18 years of experience working with youth into every line of the book. Chiquita challenges readers to have self-belief in spite of the adversity they may face. The book also states the importance of responding rightly to every situation and how relevant self-reflection is to coming out victorious.

“From Pain to Purpose” will be officially available from July 31, 2020, across several platforms, including Amazon.

For more information about Chiquita Estavan, MA and her works, please visit her page on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Chiquita Estavan, MA

Chiquita Estavan, MA is a native of New Orleans, LA. Chiquita is a survivor and overcomer who has persevered through adversity by remaining both faithful and courageous. She has used her gifts and talents in several ways by advocating, mentoring, and working with the youth for the past 18 years. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Southern University at New Orleans and a Master's Degree in Field Of Study Counselor Education/School Counseling and Guidance Services from Prairie View A&M University.

